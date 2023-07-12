Club now eyeing 25-year-old Arsenal sold last year as replacement for £35m player Spurs want to sign

Juventus want to keep Gleison Bremer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, but are eyeing Konstantinos Mavropanos as his potential replacement.

That is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which suggests that the Old Lady want the Greece international one year after his departure from Arsenal.

Photo by Filippo Alfero – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

It appears that Juventus could sanction some significant sales this summer. Massimiliano Allegri’s men finished seventh in Serie A last season. And Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that there are question marks over the futures of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer.

Juventus eye Mavropanos as potential Bremer replacement

Of the three, Juve wants to keep the Brazilian. However, there is interest from Tottenham and Manchester United in the defender. And the report notes that nothing can be ruled out at this stage.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Certainly, Juventus are bracing themselves for the 26-year-old’s departure. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that they want Konstantinos Mavropanos – one year after Arsenal sold him permanently to Stuttgart.

Mavropanos barely got a chance to show what he could do at the Emirates, only making a handful of appearances in the Premier League.

Arsenal have hardly been made to rue selling the centre-back. Mikel Arteta’s side were outstanding at the back for the large majority of last season. And they have one of the world’s best talents in that position in their squad.

The onus may be on Tottenham to make an offer Juventus would reluctantly accept. Bremer cost the club £35 million when he made the switch from Torino. And you would imagine that they would be looking to make a profit.

It is absolutely imperative that Ange Postecoglou manages to bring a defender or two in before the season starts. And Bremer would undoubtedly be a brilliant addition for Spurs.

Tottenham were extremely poor at the back last year. So Bremer would definitely represent an upgrade.

And it should only help that Juve seem to have his potential replacement in mind.