Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly encouraging Chelsea to bid for Kylian Mbappe this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Record, with the outlet claiming that Todd Boehly has held talks with PSG over a possible cash-plus-player deal.

The Blues have enjoyed a busy start to the summer window as they bid to re-shape Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Pochettino has already moved to reinforce his attacking options with the signings of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Both players have impressed during pre-season but Chelsea are expected to bring in another attacking option.

And with Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG up in the air, the Ligue 1 champions are reportedly keen for Chelsea to make their move.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

PSG encouraging Chelsea to bid for Mbappe

The Daily Record claims that Boehly has already held talks with PSG over a cash-plus-player deal to sign Mbappe.

PSG are desperate to sell Mbappe this summer after the Frenchman announced he won’t be signing a new deal.

Indeed, the Parisians have encouraged Chelsea’s efforts to sign the forward so far.

Mbappe played under Pochettino during their time together at PSG and has been lauded as a ‘world-class’ talent.

The 24-year-old has recently snubbed a big-money offer to move to Saudi Arabia and seems to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Nevertheless, with PSG desperate to offload the Frenchman during the current window, there may well just be an opportunity for Chelsea to snap him up.

Reports have suggested that Chelsea are one of many English sides interested in signing Mbappe on loan.

It remains to be seen whether or not Mbappe will be forced out of PSG this summer. But you could understand why Chelsea would at least explore the possibility of signing one of the best players in world football.