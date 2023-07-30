Club now decide they want just £12.8m for ‘very special’ Tottenham target this summer

Barcelona reportedly want around £12.8 million to sell Franck Kessie this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign the midfielder.

That’s according to Sport, with the Spanish outlet claiming that Barcelona are aware of Tottenham’s interest in the midfielder.

Spurs have already moved to bring in Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon this summer, but are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with moves for Bundesliga duo Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

But The Times reported yesterday that Spurs could move for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. And reports from Spain suggest Barca are willing to let Kessie go on the cheap this summer.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona want at least £12.8m for Kessie

Sport reports that Barca are ‘aware’ of interest in Kessie from Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

The outlet notes that a move away from Camp Nou could happen very quickly after Xavi’s men return from their pre-season tour next week.

Barca have warned interested parties that they will expect at least 15 million euros (£12.8 million) to let Kessie go.

Kessie has struggled to nail down a place in Barca’s side after making the switch to Spain from AC Milan last summer.

The 26-year-old was labelled a ‘very special’ talent during his time in Milan and was one the standout performers in Serie A during the 2021-22 campaign.

Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Of course, Spurs could face the task of replacing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg over the coming weeks, with the Dane heavily linked to a switch to Atletico Madrid.

Kessie would certainly fit the bill if he could discover the form that earned him a move to Spain.

There would be concerns over the Ivory Coast international’s lack of minutes over the past year. But at just under £13 million, it would be a relatively low-risk move from Spurs’ point of view.