Club now decide they don’t want to sell their £21m player to Liverpool this summer

Brazilian outfit Fluminense have decided they don’t want to sell midfielder Andre to Liverpool this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has been speaking to GiveMeSport about Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder.

Liverpool look set to snap up Wataru Endo from Stuttgart in a move that has taken many by surprise.

The Japan international has been a standout performer for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga and helped them avoid relegation last season.

But at 30 years old, it marks a dramatic shift in approach for Liverpool after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will add another option in midfield alongside the Stuttgart captain. Yet, it seems they won’t be signing Andre from Fluminense this summer.

Photo by Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Andre not for sale amid Liverpool interest

Speaking to GMS, Romano claimed that Fluminense will only sell Andre in 2024 – after the Brazilian season comes to an end.

“I know there are many names around, including Andre from Fluminense,” he said. “But I’m told that Fluminense don’t want to sell the player now.

“They will only sell him in 2024, so let’s see if Liverpool decide to do something different. But, for sure, they will do something, and they are discussing potential transfer targets in that position.

“It’s easy to put on the table so many names, but the internal discussions are ongoing and I think it will be clear soon.”

Photo by Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Andre is rated at around £21.5 million by Fluminense and it would seem they have no intention of selling on their key players while they are unable to replace him.

The 22-year-old would have been an intriguing option for Liverpool and has impressed in Brazil’s first tier.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of other options on the market for Liverpool should they decide to add another midfielder alongside Endo.