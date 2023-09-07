Club make late move to sign ‘outstanding’ 28-year-old Arsenal player with £2.6m bid

Arsenal are set to receive a transfer fee of just £2.6 million if Nicolas Pepe now joins Trabzonspor in the coming days.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the club have made a more lucrative offer to the winger than divisional rivals Besiktas.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The end of Nicolas Pepe‘s spell at Arsenal appears to now be in sight. Of course, the Ivorian has had a torrid time since the Gunners broke their club-record sign him from Lille.

Trabzonspor bid for Nicolas Pepe is worth £2.6m

He spent last season out on loan. And he is yet to play any part in the new campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side. It is now appearing increasingly likely that Pepe may have already made his final appearance for Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

90min reports that Besiktas thought that they were closing in on signing Pepe. However, Trabzonspor have matched their £2.6 million bid for the 28-year-old.

And the report adds that the offer from the latter is more lucrative to the player himself than Besiktas’ bid.

The good news is that 90min claims that Arsenal would save at least £7 million by selling Pepe.

Clearly, the writing has been on the wall for Pepe at Arsenal for some time. He has shown glimpses of his quality, proving to be ‘outstanding‘ at times. And his record is actually not that bad when you consider the perceptions of his time at the club. He has been directly involved in 48 goals in 112 games – although many of those were in cup competitions.

The transfer fee is not his fault. But he really has not hit the heights he needed to. And it now makes sense for all parties for Pepe to move to another club.

Hopefully he can now get his career back on track, and Arsenal benefit from moving the wide-man off the books.