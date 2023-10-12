Club hope Tottenham will decide to let leave ‘brilliant’ £26m player leave on initial loan in January

Juventus may need Tottenham Hotspur to be open to letting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave on loan with an option to buy before talks can start over a move in the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that Spurs currently want £25.9 million for the 28-year-old following his struggles to break into Ange Postecoglou’s plans this season.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It may have surprised some how peripheral a role Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has played for Tottenham this season. Before this year, the Denmark international had been a stalwart of the side under a number of managers.

Juventus hope to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on an initial loan

However, Ange Postecoglou has had real joy from pairing Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in the middle of the park. And thus, all seven of Hojbjerg’s league appearances so far this season have come from the bench.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It would not be a surprise to see Hojbjerg leave in the January transfer window. And it appears that Juventus may be one of the sides most interested in the midfielder.

Calciomercato reports that Tottenham want €30 million for Hojbjerg, with Atletico Madrid keen. And talks with intermediaries have already begun. However, Juve will need a little help if they are going to be able to strike a deal.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

The report suggests that discussions could get underway if Tottenham are willing to loan Hojbjerg out in a deal which could become permanent further down the line.

Spurs cannot afford to loan midfielder out in new year

Much may depend on what other offers Spurs receive for Hojbjerg. But it is hard to imagine that the club will be particularly content to loan him out.

As things stand, the January window is going to be crucial for Ange Postecoglou’s side. They have made a stunning start to the campaign. And if they are in contention for the title by the time the window opens, it becomes imperative that they strengthen.

They are going to lose Bissouma and Sarr to 2023 AFCON in the new year. And with that, letting Hojbjerg leave also only makes sense if they receive a substantial fee which allows them to reinvest.

Hojbjerg is a ‘brilliant‘ player on his day. And Postecoglou clearly thinks that he still has something to offer. So he may well have major reservations about sanctioning a loan deal.