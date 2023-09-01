Club have just offered £12m Tottenham player a contract in the last hour of the window

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is the subject of late interest as deadline day enters its final hour on Friday night.

Lloris is now not the number one at Spurs and is among the players who can leave the club if they want.

Reports have linked Lloris with a move to Newcastle tonight but now, it seems it is French side Nice who have made their move instead.

Nice offer contract to Hugo Lloris

According to The Evening Standard’s live blog, Lloris has now been offered a contract by Nice to try and tempt him home to France.

It comes after Nice confirmed tonight that they have let Kasper Schmeichel go for nothing.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Writing on the live blog, the ES’s journalists have suggested an offer is now on the table for Lloris.

“Nice have offered Hugo Lloris a contract, with the Frenchman considering his options. Kasper Schmeichel’s contract at the Ligue 1 side was terminated earlier today, and they are now eyeing the Spurs goalkeeper as a replacement,” it says.

“The move would be a free transfer as Spurs are keen on securing a move for Lloris – one to watch!”

Lloris was previously the Spurs captain but that has been given to Heung-Min Son now Ange Postecoglou is in charge.

The Frenchman is expected to be allowed to leave if he wants, despite Ange praising his attitude in his presser earlier today.

Spurs paid £12m to sign Lloris way back in 2012.