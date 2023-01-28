Club eye Hector Bellerin to potentially replace Tottenham's top target











Arsenal icon Hector Bellerin could move to Sporting if Tottenham sign their top target Pedro Porro from them.

The Athletic claim that Sporting are looking into potential replacements for Porro amid Spurs’ intense interest in the right wing-back.

The report says that Sporting initially wanted to try and get Tariq Lamptey from Brighton but the Seagulls did not want to sell him.

So Bellerin could be set for a rapid exit from Barcelona after joining them on a free from Arsenal on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Bellerin could replace Porro

Barcelona’s financial issues are well known and the report says that Bellerin is open to moving to Portugal if the interest progresses.

He has reportedly rejected a move to Everton this month and does not want to come back to the Premier League any time soon.

Bellerin only signed an initial one-year deal at the Camp Nou so his future is far from certain either this month or in the summer.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told Football.London of his love for the player he eventually let leave on the very final day of the transfer window.

Arteta said of Bellerin: “He’s an exceptional player, an incredible person and he will be missed. To find someone like Hector is not easy, he’s been raised here with us and is loved by everybody at the football club.

“I had to say goodbye with sadness but at the same time I had to understand his position. He needed a new challenge, he’s needed a new challenge for a while now.”