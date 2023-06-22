Arsenal have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer window so far this summer.

The Gunners have reportedly sealed a deal for Kai Havertz and are in talks over Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Now, a report from Italy has suggested that Arsenal will also be turning their attention to Nicolo Barella.

FC Inter News, via Sport Witness, claims the Gunners could look to launch a bid for the Italy international.

The report claims that Inter expect Arsenal and Manchester United to make ‘very important offers’ for Barella.

Both clubs have apparently ‘knocked on the door’ of both Inter and Barella’s agent, ‘announcing the next moves’.

However, Arsenal may have to put forward a pretty big payment if they want to bring the 26-year-old to the Emirates.

Barella’s club reportedly rejected a €70million bid from Newcastle, and ‘it would be necessary to go much further’.

What Arsenal are planning to put on the table is ‘not yet clear’, added the report.

However, ‘it’s logical to hypothesise’ that their Barella budget would be similar to what they would spend for Declan Rice.

By the sounds of it, Arsenal could see the Azzurri ace as a potential alternative to the West Ham ace.

Arsenal – or Man United – haven’t made a move just yet, as per the report.

However, it claims that, for them ‘just to sit down at the table, the proposal must be indecent’.

Our view

This is a very interesting report, but as good as it would be for Arsenal to move for Barella, we must take it with a pinch of salt.

Obviously the Gunners will have alternatives in mind for every one of their targets. That’s the name of the game.

Admittedly, the Hammers aren’t making it easy for Arsenal over Rice, but why would they?

He’s their main asset and they want adequate recompense.

Barella would no doubt be a great alternative, as he’s a world-class player in his prime.

Ahead of Euro 2020, former Italy ace Nicola Berti said the reported Liverpool target was one of the very best in Europe.

“Barella is one of the top three midfielders in Europe and he is worth €90million (£77million),” Italy icon Nicola Berti previously told Tuttosport, via FootballTransfers.

“Surely, he is the best midfielder in Italy, even if there is not the same competition there was when I was a footballer.

“If he is the best midfielder in Italy, then he must be one of the best in Europe and for me he is among the top three.”

However, as good as he is, Rice has extensive Premier League experience and is a bit younger.

Arsenal will no doubt try their hardest for him, and only if, say he was to join someone else, then would they look elsewhere.