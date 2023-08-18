Club expected to bid again for £50m Arsenal player who wants to leave

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun remains the subject of transfer speculation going into the last few weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners striker, fresh from an outstanding season on loan at Rennes, is now seemingly looking to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Balogun has been linked with a number of clubs. And Sky Sports have now provided an update on the state of play involving the Arsenal ace.

As per the Sky Sports website’s transfer page (18/2/23, 16:02), Monaco are working to get a deal over the line.

The report claims that the Ligue 1 side is still in talks with Arsenal over Balogun. They are “expected” to make a new bid.

The Gunners rejected Monaco’s previous offer, and are standing firm on their £50million valuation.

Apparently, the French club is now “working towards a structured deal that would be accepted” by Edu.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have reportedly dropped out of the race for the Arsenal ace due to the “prohibitive” price.

In addition, Balogun has apparently “made it clear to Arsenal” that he wants a permanent move away from the Gunners.

He is after first-team football, something that has eluded him at the Emirates Stadium thus far.

Our view

Balogun is a top talent and he’d no doubt offer a lot to Arsenal going into next season.

However, he seems intent on going elsewhere for first-team football, and you can’t blame him really.

Meanwhile, Arsenal seem to be open to selling Balogun, albeit for the right price. Again, that’s their prerogative.

It looks like this move is heading in the right direction in terms of a positive conclusion. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Maybe even days.