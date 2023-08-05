Liverpool have been linked with a move for highly-rated defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia and a recent update could suggest that he could be close to joining.

Reports have already shared that Liverpool and Lavia have agreed personal terms. The issue is the fact that apparently, Liverpool haven’t met Southampton’s valuation of him.

Now, it looks like the player, who was key for Southampton last year, could be close to moving. Despite him shining in the Premier League, Lavia was dropped from Southampton’s first Championship game of the season.

He was placed on the bench. In the end, the player did not feature for a single minute for the Saints in their 2-1 victory.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool target Lavia dropped from Southampton squad

Lavia is only 19 years-old but shined on many occasions in the Premier League last season. He clearly has top potential so you can see why Liverpool want him.

The “incredible” player would be a great addition to Liverpool’s midfield. They have signed two more attacking midfielders this season and it would be good to have a more defensive midfielder like Lavia.

Liverpool weren’t at their best last season and didn’t qualify for the Champions League. You can tell that frustrated them by the fact that they are having a big transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is great at coaching young players. If Lavia came in, then he would be a smashing addition to the squad and Klopp would help him become even better.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

It is no doubt an exciting summer for Liverpool. Fans will be hoping that the new players, possibly Lavia, meet expectations.

It will be interesting to see the new-look midfield. They will have to get used to each other sooner rather than later as you cannot afford to drop points early on.