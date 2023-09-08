Tottenham Hotspur had two high-profile departures earlier this month, with two fringe Spurs players leaving the club.

Tottenham announced that midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and defender Davinson Sanchez have left N17 to join Galatasaray.

Ndombele has joined on a season-long loan from Spurs with an option to buy for £12.8million, as per BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, Sanchez has swapped Tottenham for Gala in a permanent deal worth £8.1million, penning a four-year contract.

Both Ndombele and Sanchez were big-money signings. The former joined for a reported £55million in 2019, while the latter came for a reported £42million.

Both were club-record signings for Tottenham, but neither have started a Premier League match this season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Gala vice-president Erden Timur has expressed his delight at landing both players.

He also said that they took advantage of the players’ situations to get such late moves over the line.

“There were much more important opportunities for Ndombele four days ago,” Timur said, as relayed by Asist Analiz.

“But when the transfer window closed, we took advantage,” he said.

“We thought we would not get Davinson either. We agreed on €9.5m + bonuses on the last day.”

Our view

Ndombele joined Tottenham to considerable fanfare. However, though nobody can deny his talent, he just hasn’t impressed at Spurs.

It’s a shame, but considering he’s had two loan moves prior to this one and the opportunity to impress several managers, it’s not like he hasn’t had chances.

Meanwhile, Sanchez tried hard, but ultimately he wasn’t consistently solid enough to become an established starter for Tottenham.

Hopefully both shine at Gala and Ndombele does enough to prompt the club to sign him permanently from Tottenham.