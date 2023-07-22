Club director has no intention of selling his £35m striker amid Tottenham links

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez.

JFMX‘s Twitter page recently claimed that Spurs are planning to bid for the Mexico international if Harry Kane leaves.

In that case, Tottenham would reportedly table a €40m (£35m) bid for Gimenez.

Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Speculation linking Tottenham and Gimenez goes back a few months, with 90Min also claiming Spurs wanted him.

The Lilywhites are currently sweating over Kane’s future amid reports claiming he’s not signing a new deal this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Tottenham star remains open to speaking formally to Bayern Munich over a move.

Should Spurs decide to sell Kane, they’ll have to bring in a quality replacement immediately ahead of the new season.

However, Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sell Gimenez.

ESPN asked him what he made of links between the 22-year-old and the likes of Tottenham and Benfica.

“Is he staying at Feyenoord?”, asked the journalist, to which Te Kloese replied: “Yes”.

He continued: “We have a long-term contract with him. I also honestly think, and I have known him for a long time, that it is best for him, from me, to gain experience here and play in the Champions League.

“In an ideal situation, Gimenez is just a Feyenoord player. We must not lose sight of reality. Our players have positioned themselves fantastically in the past year.

“But we are working on something very special in the sporting field. With the Johan Cruijff Scale, playing for prizes and the Champions League. Players realise that they can also take steps here.”

Our view

While Te Kloese’s comments might be somewhat disappointing for Spurs, let’s face it, he’s not going to declare open season on one of his best players’ services.

Gimenez has gone from strength to strength in the Netherlands and is now arguably one of the most exciting young strikers in the world.

Breaking the Lines recently described the left-footer as ‘one of the next big strikers in European football.’

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

They also called him ‘a strong target in front of goal, with a solid leap and plenty of power and accuracy to his headers.’

Obviously the best-case scenario is for Kane to pen a new contract and effectively see out his career at Tottenham.

However, with speculation suggesting he’s angling for a move, Spurs will need to prepare and potentially act accordingly.