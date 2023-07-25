Paris Saint-Germain could now reportedly double their bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club.

That’s according to The Independent, with the outlet claiming that Bayern Munich could now face stern competition for Kane’s signature.

Kane’s future has dominated the headlines over the past few weeks, with Bayern widely viewed as the frontrunners to land the England captain.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The 29-year-old has just a year left on his current deal at Tottenham and despite two bids from the Bundesliga champions being knocked back already, they are set to return with an improved offer.

But PSG could be about to throw a spanner in the works for Bayern. Indeed, Kylian Mbappe could be heading out the door this summer and has already received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal.

Of course, the Frenchman is also receiving interest from the Premier League, as well as Real Madrid. And if he does end up leaving this summer, PSG will step up their attempts to sign Kane.

PSG could double Kane bid

The Independent reports that according to those working on deals for Mbappe to leave PSG and a possible departure for Kane, if the Frenchman moves on, the Ligue 1 champions will go ‘even bigger’ to land the Spurs star.

It’s noted that one involved figure has stated: “Whatever they were going to offer the player before, they’d double it.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants a minimum fee of £100 million to consider selling the club’s all-time top goalscorer this summer.

And if Mbappe moves on, PSG’s bid would ‘almost certainly’ meet Levy’s demands.

Of course, this could prompt a response from Bayern Munich, who are confident they will land Kane this summer.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

It’s no surprise to see Kane also attracting interest from PSG with the French giants currently trying to sell Mbappe.

The ‘fantastic’ forward netted a staggering total of 30 Premier League goals in a struggling Spurs side last season.

But it remains unclear whether Kane would be open to a switch to Paris, whereas reports have suggested he’s keen on a move to Munich.

If PSG do come in for Kane, it may force Bayern’s hand to up their bid after having two low-ball offers turned down.