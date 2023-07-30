Club close to completing deal for ‘incredible’ Tottenham star, valuations are nearly agreed

Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of agreeing on a valuation to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

That’s according to the Daily Mail who reveal that there will be fresh talks on Monday between the two club’s officials.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

The Harry Kane saga has dominated the summer transfer window and we now might be closer to a conclusion.

The two clubs are said to only be slightly apart in their valuations now.

Bayern Munich are willing to offer £75m in these fresh talks, a fee they consider to be massive considering Kane’s contract has one year left.

And despite Tottenham holding out for a valuation close to £90m, there’s fresh confidence of a deal with Bayern being agreed.

The Bundesliga club are hopeful that Kane’s lack of interest in signing a new deal at Spurs will eventually push this deal over the line.

Whilst a swift conclusion is best for all parties, ‘incredible’ Kane’s departure would still be a huge shock for Spurs and their fan base.

The club legend will leave a huge void, one that would surely be filled by fresh reinvestment of the funds received.

New manager Ange Postecoglou will have been hoping he wasn’t the boss to lead the post-Kane rebuild but it’s looking increasingly likely.

Whilst there will understandably be a lot of doom and gloom over Kane’s potential departure, there’s still a big opportunity for Spurs.

Links to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani look particularly exciting, a 24-year-old who could be the future of the club.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham were always going to have to replace Harry Kane one day and it may be that the worst happening, Kane leaving, won’t be as harmful as feared.

The lingering doubt and uncertainty of Kane’s future surely can’t benefit a club looking to start a new era under Postecoglou.

And whilst this is the biggest test of the saying, no one is bigger than a football club, it may well be true if Spurs reinvest well.

Bayern are close to agreeing a valuation with Tottenham for Kane, but it doesn’t mean Spurs fans should dread the season to come.