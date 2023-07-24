Club chairman says Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke would love to sign one Tottenham player

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke would love to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

MacAnthony spoke to TalkSPORT about Kane’s future at Tottenham and believes Arsenal are lacking a player like the England captain.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich during the early stages of the transfer window.

The 29-year-old has just a year left on his current deal at Spurs, with reports suggesting he has no intention of signing a new deal this summer.

And MacAnthony believes that if it wasn’t for the fierce rivalry between Tottenham and Arsenal, Stan Kroenke would be attempting to land Kane.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

MacAnthony says Kroenke would love to sign Kane

Speaking on TalkSPORT, MacAnthony claimed that Arsenal would be able to win the Premier League if they signed Kane.

“He’s a bargain at £100 million for any top-four side,” the Peterborough chairman said. “Let’s be honest, if there wasn’t such a rivalry between Spurs and Arsenal, Arsenal would be writing a cheque.

“Stan Kroenke and his son mean business, they’re winning titles all over the world with all their franchises. Arsenal need a Kane.

“If Kane was in Arsenal’s team, that title race would now go the other way – it would be Arsenal winning the league.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Despite Gabriel Jesus enjoying a brilliant debut campaign in North London, Arsenal are lacking a prolific goalscorer.

Kane netted a staggering 30 Premier League goals in a struggling Tottenham side last time out. But it’s unthinkable that Kane would ever consider a switch across North London.

The England captain has built an impressive legacy at Spurs over the years and even if he does end up leaving next summer, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll remain in London.