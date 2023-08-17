Liverpool have made progress in their latest pursuit of new midfielders this summer.

The Reds have had to delve into the market numerous times to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Wataru Endo is on his way to Anfield.

REUTLINGEN, GERMANY – AUGUST 12: Wataru Endo of VfB Stuttgart gestures, celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the DFB cup first round match between TSG Balingen and VfB Stuttgart at Stadion an der Kreuzeiche on August 12, 2023 in Reutlingen, Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

However, with so many midfielders leaving Anfield this summer, there’s scope to make at least one more signing after Endo.

The Guardian has now provided an update on the state of play involving Liverpool and Cheick Doucoure.

The Reds have been linked with the Crystal Palace star of late, especially since missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

According to The Guardian, the Eagles are “bracing themselves for Liverpool to follow up their interest” in Doucoure.

One prior report from The Athletic suggested that the Mali international is the Reds’ ‘number one’ target in defensive midfield.

Apparently, Liverpool feel they can get him for less than £58million, despite Crystal Palace valuing him at £70million.

Our view

It was crucial for Liverpool to get a player on board after the two double disappointments in midfield.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left Anfield, and then Liverpool failed to land Caicedo and Lavia.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Endo is a solid, experienced player with a lot to offer, not least his leadership skills. He has captained both Stuttgart and the Japan national team.

And considering he’s moving for a modest fee, Liverpool certainly have scope to bring in an even more high-profile signing.

Doucoure is a top talent who has been deemed an ‘incredibly complete‘ midfielder. Indeed, former colleague Seko Fofana deemed him ‘one of the best‘ teammates he’s had.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. One down, possibly one more to go, and a new-look midfield beckons.