Champions League club awaiting Newcastle bid for ‘devastating’ £35m striker

Newcastle United have made one of the signings of the summer in the shape of Sandro Tonali.

However, the Magpies are unlikely to stop there, as they look to bolster their ranks for a huge 2023-24 campaign.

With Newcastle in the Champions League, they must strengthen in order to be able to compete on four fronts.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

One report from Spain has suggested that Newcastle are in the running for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri.

Marca, via Sport Witness, claims that the La Liga club is ‘waiting for an offer’ from the Magpies for the forward.

Newcastle are among the clubs that have reportedly been in touch about a possible move.

However, the Magpies aren’t thought to have made a concrete bid at this moment in time.

In addition, En-Nesyri has apparently been ‘very clear’ in terms of what club he’d like to join if he does move.

He is reportedly looking for a ‘real sporting leap’ to a club with ‘greater sporting aspirations’.

This suggests that Newcastle fit the bill, as they’re in the Champions League and have been on a stratospheric rise.

That said, Sevilla will also be in the Champions League next term, having won this year’s Europa League.

The Daily Mail reported at the start of the year that En-Nesyri has a price tag of around £30-35million.

Our view

Newcastle could do with bolstering their attacking ranks, and En-Nesyri seems like he’d fit the bill for the Magpies.

He is proven at the highest level, having won two Europa Leagues and reaching the World Cup semi-finals with Morocco.

In addition, En-Nesyri is 26, so he’s heading into his prime, and at £35million, he’s not outrageously expensive.

Breaking the Lines recently published an in-depth analysis article on the player, where they sung his praises.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

They described En-Nesyri as a ‘devastating’, ‘reliable and effective’ forward with ‘arguably one of the best leaps in football’.

All in all, he seems like a great shout for Newcastle. Let’s see whether the Magpies decide to launch a bid in the coming weeks.