Club are now going to make ‘one last move’ to sign Liverpool ‘superstar’

Trabzonspor are reportedly set to make one final attempt to sign Thiago Alcantara from Liverpool.

The transfer window in Turkey is still open and does not shut until tomorrow. Clubs there are eager to strengthen their squad, and Trabzonspor have set their sights on Thiago, who hasn’t played a game for Liverpool yet this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool went into the summer transfer window with one intention – to strengthen their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp started off with a bang, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who are both terrific additions to the Reds’ squad.

Liverpool were then dealt two huge blows after both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia rejected them to join Chelsea. Klopp then turned to Wataru Endo before sealing a deadline-day deal to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

Four new midfielders in a single window is excellent business by the Reds, but those arrivals have pushed Thiago further down the pecking order at Liverpool.

Trabzonspor are now willing to offer the player, who they call a ‘superstar’, a way out, and the report claims the Turkish club are going to make ‘one last move’ to bring him in before tomorrow’s deadline.

It has been revealed that Thiago will also be offered a signing bonus if he agrees to join them.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

TBR View:

Liverpool have plenty of options in the middle of their park now, don’t they?

The four new additions will play more often than not, while the likes of Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott can all play in midfield as well.

Liverpool don’t really need Thiago, and the fact that he has struggled with so many injuries, unfortunately, makes him an unreliable option for Klopp.

We still think it’s unlikely, but if Thiago does agree to leave, we don’t think Liverpool will miss him too much.