Club agrees deal to snap up Arsenal talent tipped to become ‘world-beater’

Arsenal academy graduate Zach Awe is reportedly linking up with Southampton in wake of his Gunners contract expiry.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has taken to Twitter with an update on the 19-year-old Arsenal graduate’s future.

He reported that Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Awe, for which the Gunners will get compensation.

Although Awe is technically a free agent, he’s under the age of 23, so Arsenal are entitled to compensation.

McGrath previously reported that the teenager was going to leave the Gunners in search of first-team football.

Saints have reportedly fought off strong competition to sign Awe, who is set to challenge for a first-team place.

Our view

With Arsenal now back in title contention and Champions League participation, the pressure at the club is higher than ever.

Sadly, this means that the Gunners have even less room for error, which means it’s a tricky environment for a top talent to break through.

As a result, Awe has decided to look elsewhere for first-team football. And he’s got himself a role at one of the best clubs for it.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Southampton are a big club who are in need of rebuilding after suffering relegation from the Premier League last term.

However, they are arguably one of the best-placed clubs to potentially bounce back at the first attempt.

Not only do they have parachute payments, but they’ve got several big players set to be sold for big money.

Awe, who Total Football Analysis has tipped to become a potential ‘world-beater’, will hope to make a name for himself.

If all goes well, he could become a regular, light up the Championship, help Saints back up, and be in a position to play regular top-flight football this time next year.