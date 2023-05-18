Club accepts Arsenal is best destination for 'one of the best' players in world - report











Reports suggest Arsenal want Manchester City star Joao Cancelo and the latter club are accepting that the Emirates Stadium is the best destination for him.

According to The Standard, City may be forced to sell Cancelo to Arsenal despite them being their title rivals.

The reasons for this are quite simple. Despite there being many interested parties, the Premier League is definitely the best market for selling players due to the current economic climate.

The clubs in England’s top flight seem to have the most money. For Manchester City to get the most money, they will have to sell to a Premier League club. Arsenal are the only ones in the division who are likely to pay for him.

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal linked to Joao Cancelo

This is a huge boost for the Gunners. They will definitely feel like they are the leaders for the signature of Cancelo now.

The defender, who was hailed as “one of the best full-backs in the world” would be a huge signing for the North London side.

The “magnificent” Portuguese international appears to have fallen out of favour at the Manchester club. This saw him loaned out to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

As it stands, it looks like he will be returning to his parent club this summer. They’ll probably sell him in the coming window.

With Arsenal just losing out on the title to City this campaign, it would be very interesting to see Cancelo move to their rivals.

This would definitely help Arsenal in their pursuit of a title. It would give them better strength in depth.

This is what saw them struggle towards the end of this season and it’s something they must put right.

