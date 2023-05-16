‘Clown’: Pundit says £13m Leeds player is a walking disaster











Gregor Robertson has labelled Junior Firpo as a calamitous defender, stating that Leeds are lucky that the Spaniard is banned for their game after his red card against Newcastle.

Firpo had a truly disastrous game against the Magpies on Saturday, he gave away one of the most ridiculous penalties you’re ever likely to see, and he was sent off in the final knockings of the game.

Speaking on The Times’ The Game Football Podcast, Robertson laid into Firpo, stating that he’s a terrible defender who should have clown music played over him when he’s trying to play at the back.

Firpo a walking disaster

Robertson gave his verdict on the £13m man.

“They still have defenders who feel like they should have clown music playing over them sometimes. Junior Firpo, it’s a big boost that he is suspended, he’s calamitous defensively, he gives something going forwards, but he’s not someone to have in your team,” Robertson said.

Making mistakes

Firpo made one of the silliest errors we’ve ever seen on Saturday with his handball against Newcastle, and you just can’t afford to do that in these situations.

If Firpo hadn’t given away that penalty, Leeds would’ve had a great chance of beating Newcastle, and those two points he cost his team could be the difference between relegation and survival.

These situations can often come down to the finest of margins, and Firpo has cost Leeds in the most costly way imaginable.

We’re not ones for pointing fingers, but it’s hard to not place a lot of the blame for Saturday’s result on Firpo, and as Robertson says, Leeds are probably lucky that he doesn’t have to play against West Ham next weekend.

