Monaco are close to agreeing a fee to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and are now discussing a payment plan for their offer.

That’s according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth who shared the update on X.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sheth shared that personal terms have now been sorted and an agreement on a fee is set to follow.

Sheth said: “Monaco close to verbal agreement on fee with Arsenal for striker Folarin Balogun.

“Formal offer to follow ahead of discussing payment terms.

“Personal terms agreed in principle. Balogun impressed in Ligue Un on loan with Reims last season. 21 goals in 34 starts.”

Whilst some Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see their academy graduate leave, many will be relieved that he’s not joining a rival.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with moves for Balogun.

And a move abroad was always likely to be the most satisfying outcome for Arsenal fans.

‘Extraordinary’ Balogun was said to have a valuation of £45m.

Therefore one would expect that Monaco’s proposals are coming somewhere close to that figure.

Monaco are close to a complete agreement for Arsenal’s Balogun

Whilst there’s no indication of such a clause in these reports, some Arsenal fans may be wondering about the inclusion of a buy back agreement.

There is surely some trepidation among Arsenal’s hierarchy that they could be selling a 22-year-old that will go on to be one of Europe’s best.

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Of course this departure should prove very positive for Arsenal’s plans.

The club are known to want to offload several players in order to explore the possibility of further signings.

And if they are to receive a lofty fee for Balogun then things may get moving once again.

Balogun’s future has been a massive story this summer and news that Monaco are close to a full agreement is very significant.

West Ham United were today credited with strong interest, and they may now be one of several clubs that needs to look elsewhere.