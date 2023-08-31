West Ham United have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer window over the past few weeks, and it doesn’t look as though they’re slowing down.

Indeed, after spending big money on their midfield, West Ham could now be about to sign a new striker.

Yuri Alberto has been strongly linked with a move to the Hammers in recent times, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, this is a deal that is close.

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Alberto deal close

Jones shared what he knows about the young striker.

“West Ham are close to signing a Brazilian forward from Corinthians, his name is Yuri Alberto and I know nothing about him beyond that. West Ham are quite excited about him though, he is 22 years old and they have been looking at him for quite some time. Yuri Alberto to West Ham, watch this space,” Jones said.

Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Exciting

It goes without saying that this is an incredibly exciting deal.

A 22-year-old striker from Brazil coming to the Premier League is always a mouth-watering prospect, and it’s been a while since West Ham have made a signing like this.

Of course, the Hammers have a rich history of landing talented youngsters from South America with Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano being the most notable examples, and Alberto could be the next cult hero from that continent to play in claret and blue.

Described as a striker with ‘huge potential’, Alberto could well be a star in years to come.

After the likes of Sebastian Haller and Gianluca Scamacca failed at West Ham, we can only hope that Alberto will be able to live up to his billing.