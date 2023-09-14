‘Close to signing’: Arsene Wenger says he nearly signed 32-year-old Declan Rice idolises for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger almost signing top players for Arsenal has become something of a running joke over the years.

The Frenchman is often speaking about how he could’ve signed this player or that player, and now, he has divulged another superstar name that he almost brought to Arsenal.

Indeed, speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, Wenger says that both Cristiano Ronaldo and N’Golo Kante were close to joining Arsenal at different points, but, as we all know, neither of these deals came to fruition.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Kante nearly signed

Wenger spoke about missing out on these two greats.

“The others, I missed many great players, we missed Ronaldo who was close to signing for us, Kante, you miss many players, that’s a part of any football club,” Wenger said.

Would’ve been brilliant

Kante at Arsenal would have been absolutely fantastic.

The Gunners really needed that type of midfielder towards the end of the Arsene Wenger era, and perhaps if the Frenchman had signed, the Gunners could’ve won more major honours around that period.

There’s a reason Declan Rice has named Kante as one of the players he models his game on, the Frenchman is an absolute star. He’s a former PFA Player of the Year, a Premier League winner and a World Cup winner.

Kante certainly would’ve suited Wenger and Arsenal, but, sadly, Chelsea managed to pip them to the post and make what has to be considered one of the best signings in modern Premier League history.