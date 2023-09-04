Clive Allen says Tottenham have signed a player who’s absolutely perfect for Ange Postecoglou

Clive Allen says Tottenham Hotspur new-boy Brennan Johnson is a perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

The Tottenham legend spoke to Spurs Play after Postecoglou’s men picked up a 5-2 win at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Spurs have got off to a flyer this season and have been scoring goals for fun under their new boss.

Tottenham moved to bolster Postecoglou’s attacking options on deadline day by bringing in Brennan Johnson for a fee worth £47.5 million.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 22-year-old had impressed at Nottingham Forest over the past couple of seasons and registered 11 goal involvements for Steve Cooper’s men last time out.

And Allen believes the youngster will fit in perfectly at Tottenham.

Allen on Johnson

Speaking to Spurs Play, Allen was asked about the addition of Johnson and it’s fair to say he’s a huge admirer of the Welshman.

“Yeah that’s right [he’s exciting],” he said. “I think again, he’s a really positive addition to the squad.

“The way in which he plays, he’s quick and certainly has an eye for goal. I think he will fit the style of the way we play perfectly and I think it’s a very, very good addition to the squad of players we have.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Johnson was reportedly Postecoglou’s top attacking target heading into the final days of the window and Spurs will be delighted to have delivered the signing for their new boss.

Of course, the youngster will face stern competition for a place in Postecoglou’s side due to the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon performing well of late.

But Johnson does seem like a good fit for Postecoglou’s system and the forward will provide some much-needed pace up front for Spurs.

He’s also proven to be a versatile option for Forest over the years and can operate across the frontline.