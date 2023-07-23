Clive Allen says £25m Tottenham player is perfect for Ange Postecoglou’s system

Clive Allen believes Yves Bissouma could play a big role at Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Allen was speaking on Spurs Play ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly against Leicester City today.

Unfortunately, the game in Bangkok was called off due to a waterlogged pitch and adverse weather conditions.

But Bissouma was set to start once again under Postecoglou after being given the nod against West Ham earlier this week.

And Tottenham legend Clive Allen believes he’s well-suited to playing the No6 role in Postecoglou’s system.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Allen on Bissouma

Speaking on Spurs Play, Allen was asked about Bissouma’s display against West Ham earlier this week.

“I think it’s having that discipline, playing in that central midfield role where sometimes it’s just a natural thing to go forward,” Allen said.

“But you actually need to stay, to hold and be that pivot that everything comes through. He has good feet, good technique as well as having an understanding of the role he’s playing – protecting the two centre-halves, giving the option.

“We saw him hit some good diagonal passes [against West Ham]. We saw him feed balls into the front players, into Maddison’s feet where he’s in the pocket. It’s a really important role but I think it certainly suits him.”

Bissouma struggled during his debut season at Spurs last time out after making the switch from Brighton for £25 million last summer.

The 26-year-old didn’t get a proper run in the side under Antonio Conte as he failed to adapt to the Italian’s system.

But he put in a couple of promising displays under Ryan Mason and looks set to play a key role with Postecoglou in charge.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Of course, the Mali international also picked up a significant injury back in February which kept him sidelined for a couple of months.

It will be intriguing to see how he gets on under Postecoglou and the early signs are certainly positive for the former Brighton star.