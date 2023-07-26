Clive Allen really impressed with 24-year-old Tottenham player in new position today

Clive Allen was left impressed with Manor Solomon’s performance for Tottenham Hotspur today, with the winger playing on the opposite flank against Lion City Sailors.

Speaking on Spurs Play, Allen commented on Solomon playing off the right-hand side after he started on the opposite side against West Ham last week.

Tottenham faced off against Lion City Sailors in Singapore on Wednesday afternoon in what was their second pre-season friendly.

Spurs dominated during the opening period, but found themselves behind as the Singapore Premier League outfit hit them against the run of play.

Harry Kane levelled the scoring with a penalty just before half-time after Pape Matar Sarr was brought down in the box. But Ange Postecoglou made wholesale changes at the break, with Manor Solomon replacing Dejan Kulusevski on the right-hand side.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Allen impressed with Solomon

Solomon started from the off against West Ham last week and impressed in Heung-Min Son’s absence.

He played on the opposite side today but he looked like a real bright spark during the second-half and Allen praised the 24-year-old on Spurs Play.

“I’ve got to say, he’s looked as comfortable off the right-hand side as we know he does on the left,” Allen said.

Solomon was involved heavily after his introduction and looked just as comfortable on the opposite flank.

Richarlison stole the show with a second-half hat-trick after replacing Harry Kane, helping Tottenham to a 5-1 win over Lion City Sailors.

But during the early stages of pre-season, Solomon has already shown what a useful option he will be for Postecoglou.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

The winger was snapped up on a free transfer this summer after impressing for Fulham last season. He seems very well-suited to Postecoglou’s system and the fact he can play off both sides could prove crucial in terms of him getting opportunities.

Of course, he’ll face stiff competition for a place in the side as Son and Kulusevski are well-established first-team players. But the early signs are certainly positive and Solomon could prove to be an astute addition for Spurs.