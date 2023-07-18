Clive Allen amazed by 22-year-old Tottenham player today, he was so much more attacking

Tottenham Hotspur legend Clive Allen was left amazed by Oliver Skipp’s first-half display against West Ham today.

Spurs faced off against their London rivals at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Tuesday as they kicked off their first pre-season under Ange Postecoglou.

The Aussie boss will be encouraged by the first-half display, despite Tottenham heading into half-time 2-0 down. Postecoglou’s men conceded two goals from set-piece situations after some sloppy defending.

But Spurs carved out plenty of opportunities in the opening period, with one falling to Oliver Skipp.

The 22-year-old was denied by a brilliant stop from Lukasz Fabianski, but he impressed in the first-half. And Clive Allen spoke to Spurs Play about the midfielder’s display at half-time.

Allen amazed by Skipp display

Allen believes Skipp was given more freedom to roam forward against West Ham today and said the youngster thrived in his new role.

“Skippy gets himself forward and Porro then progresses down the right and he feeds Skippy, who is our most furthest forward midfield player, which I think is a real positive,” he said.

“He has been our biggest threat. For me, Oliver Skipp has been fantastic in the way he has been released to get himself forward and even get himself beyond Harry Kane.”

Skipp has mainly operated in a midfield two since breaking into Tottenham’s first-team due to former boss Antonio Conte’s preferred system.

But the Englishman played in a midfield trio today and looked lively when joining the attack for Spurs.

He was replaced at half-time as Tottenham trailed 2-0 and Postecoglou went with a different XI for the second-half.

Tottenham managed to get themselves back in the game through goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Destiny Udogie.

But Gianluca Scamacca got on the scoresheet against the run of play to earn West Ham a 3-2 win over Spurs.