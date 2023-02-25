Sky Sports pundit shares the concern Leeds fans should have over Javi Gracia appointment











Javi Gracia takes charge of his first Leeds United game today in a must-win encounter against fellow strugglers Southampton.

Gracia was granted his work permit this week and will be in the dugout as Leeds take on the Saints. He gave a focussed and assured press conference yesterday and Leeds fans will hope for a win in his first game.

Of course, there is pressure for Gracia. The Spaniard is taking over from a style of football that both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch tried to deploy.

Al Sadd manager, Javi Gracia, gives orders to his players during the QNB Stars League match between Al Sadd and Al Duhail at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on 25 February 2022. (Photo by Simon Holmes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

And speaking on Sky Sports News just now, Clinton Morrison believes Gracia’s style of play could prove difficult for some at Leeds to adapt to.

“Watford fans weren’t happy when he left. I think it’s a good appointment I think he’ll do a good job. They haven’t got time, this is a huge football match they have to win. This is a six pointer. But the style of play is totally different. He wants to play out from the back and it’s slow, whereas Leeds are used to pressing and fast play,” he said on Sky.

“I do think they’ve got the right man. But, they’ve got to take three points today.”

TBR’s View: Leeds have to win for Gracia

There is no doubting just how big today is for Leeds and Javi Gracia. A good start will see them given a new lease of life and the Spaniard will be desperate for the win.

Morrison does make a good point here on the style of play. But in a way, it might be what this Leeds squad needs, given it wasn’t working before.

It’s down to the Leeds players really to deliver today. Gracia can put his plan in place, but it’s the players who have to show the belief and courage to get the win.