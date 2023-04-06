Clement Lenglet suggests 22-year-old Tottenham teammate is absolutely brilliant











Clement Lenglet has praised Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski and labelled him a ‘very good’ player.

Kulusevski is going through a difficult patch of form at Tottenham after he had excelled during his debut campaign last time out.

The 22-year-old was thriving under Antonio Conte and seemed to supplement both Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane perfectly.

But the Swedish international has struggled since the return of football after the World Cup. Of course, Spurs haven’t been at their best either, which ultimately led to Conte’s departure at the end of March.

Yet, Lenglet has praised Kulusevski during an interview with Tottenham’s official website.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Lenglet labels Kulusevski a ‘very good player’

Lenglet was involved in a game of ‘guess the player’ as seen on Tottenham’s YouTube channel.

The Frenchman was shown a list of Kulusevski’s former teams – Atalanta, Parma and Juventus.

After a few moments of deep thought, Lenglet came to the conclusion that it was Kulusevski and said: “Ah, it’s Deki – very good player!”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kulusevski has struggled this season but it’s clear that it has come down to the system he was playing in under Conte. Son’s form has also fallen off a cliff during the current campaign.

Tottenham will be hoping that Kulusevski can rediscover his top form under a new manager, after he was a standout performer for them last season.

Of course, he did excel under Conte initially and produced exceptional numbers during his first few months at Spurs.

But Conte’s style of play just seemed to go stale this season, which has come at a cost for Tottenham’s forward players, apart from Harry Kane.

