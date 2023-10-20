‘Clearly impressed’: Journalist says 20-year-old Tottenham player has impressed Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham’s new signings have pretty much all hit the ground running this season.

Micky Van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison are already stars at first-team level, while Brennan Johnson and Manor Solomon have shown plenty of promise.

One player we haven’t seen all that much of so far though is Alejo Veliz.

The young Argentine has appeared sporadically for Spurs, but we’re yet to really see what he can do for Tottenham.

However, it sounds as though he’s doing the right things behind the scenes as according to Rob Guest, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the striker is indeed impressing Ange Postecoglou behind the scenes, hence why he is being phased into the first-team more quickly than many expected.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Veliz impressing

Guest shared what he knows about the attacker.

“There’s young Alejo Veliz. We’ve seen a bit of him so far, more than we expected from him. It sounded like he would be a player who was adapting in the first part of the season and playing a part in the coming years, but he’s clearly impressed Postecoglou behind the scenes and he’s gotten some minutes so far, he’s another one we could see a bit more of in the coming weeks,” Guest said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Bodes well

This really bodes well for Veilz’s future at Tottenham.

The Argentine is just 20 years old, and with so much time on his side, he could grow into being a star.

As we all know, Argentina have a remarkable knack of producing world-class attacking talent, and Veliz could well be the next on that particular conveyor belt.

The young striker is yet to really make much of an impact at Tottenham, but with so much time on his side, we’re excited to see what the future may hold for the attacker, especially as he’s working so closely with Ange Postecoglou.