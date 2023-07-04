‘Clear sign’: Journalist thinks he’s just spotted a clue that shows Harry Kane is staying at Tottenham

Journalist Graeme Bailey believes he has just spotted a clue that shows the fact that Harry Kane is staying at Tottenham.

The Tottenham captain is the best player at the club. He managed 30 goals last season in the Premier League despite the issues at the club.

If he were not at Spurs, then they no doubt would have finished a lot lower than eighth in the Premier League last season.

The English international has been reportedly attracting big interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. They want him at the club next season.

Journalist believes Harry Kane is staying at Tottenham

With the forward so key to the club, fans and all those associated with Spurs will not want him to leave. The issue is the fact that Kane’s contract expires next summer. This means he could leave on a free transfer next year.

Journalist Bailey was talking about the future of Harry Kane on the Talking Transfers podcast. He said: “Furuhashi was strongly linked with Tottenham but it’s maybe a clear sign that Harry Kane definitely won’t be leaving, the fact that Furuhashi has had word that he won’t be going to Tottenham.”

Indeed there were big reports suggesting that new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou wanted to bring the forward he worked with at Celtic to Spurs. Now, the player has reportedly signed a new deal at Celtic.

Kane is a top striker, possibly one of the best in the world. It is no shock to see him being linked to big clubs like Bayern Munich.

Some may feel like Spurs may find it hard to keep him at the club. Tottenham are not in Europe next season and don’t look like they will win a trophy anytime soon. Kane still is yet to win a trophy.

Despite this, the striker is Tottenham through and through. He is a club legend who is still targeting Alan Shearer’s Premier League record. This could be key to keeping him at the club.