‘Clear indication’: Sky Sports Journalist drops England update around ‘unbelievable’ Newcastle ace

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier looks set to be starting tonight for England according to Sky Sports News journalist Rob Dorsett.

It has been an average start to the season for Newcastle as they failed to beat some of the best teams in the division in their last three fixtures.

This sees them on three points from their first four games and the points came from a 5-1 victory against Aston Villa.

Trippier has always been a key player for the club and it now looks like he will be selected by England to play against Scotland tonight.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Trippier to play for England out of position

Speaking on Sky Sports News via Football Daily about England’s starting lineup tonight, journalist Rob Dorsett said: “We talked a lot about Kieran Trippier the last couple of days, that was because he was in the pre-match news conference last night.

“That’s always a clear indication that Trippier is looking likely to start for England tonight. Of course he plays left-back he plays right-back, so where’s he going to play tonight?

“My understanding is that he’s likely to start at left-back, with Kyle Walker keeping his place at right-back. That’s probably a tactical decision from Gareth Southgate because Aaron Hickey is probably going to start on the right for Scotland.

“He’s left-footed so tends to come inside a little bit. You have Kieran Trippier, playing left-back, right-footed, happy to deal with anybody that comes inside so that could be a good move.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Trippier has always been a player who has been appreciated by Southgate and he has played at left-back on many occasions.

Hopefully the ‘unbelievable‘ defender can play at his best tonight and show fans why Southgate picking him at left-back is a good option against Scotland. His experience and quality will be key if England want to win the friendly.