'Class': Darren Bent blown away by £27m Arsenal player v Leeds today











Arsenal romped their way to another big Premier League win as they saw off Leeds United at The Emirates today.

Despite Mikel Arteta resting Bukayo Saka and Leeds making a good start in the game, Arsenal simply had too much for the Yorkshire side. Goals from Jesus (2), Ben White, and Granit Xhaka ensured a comfortable day at the office for the Gunners.

Of course, there were some impressive performance from the Arsenal ranks during the game. One of which came from the ever-impressive Leandro Trossard.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Since signing for Arsenal for £27m in the January window, Trossard has been outstanding. He’s now played in all three forward positions and today, on the right, he was a real threat.

And watching on over on Twitter, Arsenal fan Darren Bent made a big claim via his account when it came to Trossard.

Trossard will be hoping he remains in the first XI when all the forwards are fit. With Gabriel Jesus back now and Bukayo Saka due back shortly, then Trossard could find himself out of the picture.

For now, though, he’s seriously impressing and Bent’s comment on him being one of the signings of the season is bang on.

TBR’s View: Trossard superb

What another outstanding display from Leandro Trossard. Just when it looked like he couldn’t do any better he enhances his reputation in this Arsenal side even further.

Trossard has been nothing short of brilliant since arriving and he’s given Mikel Arteta a real headache now when it comes to the first choice XI.

As Bent says, Trossard has been top class and right now, it’s hard to imagine him being left out.