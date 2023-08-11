‘Clarified minutes ago’: Sky Germany journalist has shared just how much Tottenham will get for Harry Kane

It looks like Harry Kane will be leaving Tottenham this summer transfer window and Florian Plettenberg has shared how much the move will cost.

The Tottenham striker is and always will be a legend of the club, but the issues at the club over the last few seasons have seen Spurs drop down the league.

Now, the Sky Sports journalist has shared the financial details of his deal with Bayern Munich.

He tweeted: “More about Kane: ALL details between the clubs have been 100 % clarified minutes ago. Final transfer fee as reported: Around €110m all-in (100+10)!

“Salary: Around €25m gross with possible add-ons included. Kane is in the plane right now – Medical this evening! Announcement probably tonight.”

In terms of how much Spurs are getting, it works out at £86.2million up front, plus around £8.6million in add-ons.

With Kane only having one year left on his contract, Spurs were always going to have to decide whether to risk keeping him and losing him on a free or selling this summer.

They have apparently looked to sell him this summer. He is a world class striker, and to get so much money for him with only a year left on his contract emphasises how good he is.

Daniel Levy will be happy with the deal but no doubt will also be gutted. New manager Ange Postecoglou has been gifted with some top signings who would have worked brilliantly with Kane.

Now, Spurs have to do something which they haven’t needed to do before, prepare for life without the club legend and hopefully find a good replacement.

It will no doubt be very hard to do this. Postecoglou will need a new top forward sooner rather than later as Premier League football is back.

For now, it looks like Spurs will start the season with either Richarlison or Son Heung-min up front. These are two good options, but are not better than Kane in the striker position.