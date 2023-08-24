Tottenham Hotspur have one of the most exciting defenders in world football in Cristian Romero.

The World Cup winner will be hoping for a big season as Spurs seek to return to the upper echelons of English football.

Romero has also proven an inspiration for a generation of young Argentine football players and fans.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Indeed, a new arrival to the European game has named the Tottenham powerhouse as one of his inspirations.

On Wednesday, AC Milan announced the signing of Marco Pellegrino, a 21-year-old Argentine defender.

He has joined the Serie A and Champions League outfit from Argentine top-flight side Platense.

Pellegrino subsequently spoke to Milan TV, as relayed by Tuttomercatoweb.

The club’s media team asked him about his idols, which is where the Tottenham star’s name is mentioned.

“My idol is Sergio Ramos, and nowadays I really like El Cuti Romero,” said Pellegrino.

“For me, he’s a complete defender, and I try and follow him.”

Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Our view

It’s good to hear a rising star of football speak so highly of a Tottenham player in wake of a huge move to such a big club.

Spurs have plenty of big players in their ranks that people across the world look up to, and it’s nice to hear one being publicly praised.

Pellegrino looks like a top prospect. And if a team like AC Milan signs you, clearly that’s got to be the case.

Obviously Romero made a name for himself in Italy before joining Spurs. Let’s hope that Pellegrino has an equally successful trajectory.