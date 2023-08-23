CL club still desperate to sign £100k-a-week Tottenham player, will hold meeting in next few hours

Italian side Lazio are still working tirelessly to secure the signing of Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and fresh talks have been planned.

That’s according to Alfredo Pedulla who reported that Lazio will have a video call with Lloris in the coming hours.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The report says that Lazio and Maurizio Sarri are still very keen to secure a Lloris deal because of the added value he’ll bring to the squad.

And whilst Lloris isn’t demanding the number one spot, he doesn’t want to be strictly back-up.

It seems guarantees over game time will be the key to any deal being agreed.

And at 36-years-old, it’s admirable that Lloris isn’t willing to just sit on the sidelines.

Tottenham Hotspur have of course already replaced their long-term keeper with Guglielmo Vicario.

And Vicario looks like he’s growing in confidence game by game.

The 26-year-old performed very well in the win against Manchester United and looks to have some excellent years ahead.

And much like Lloris’ move to Lazio, Vicario would have unlikely arrived at Tottenham had he not had guarantees over game time.

£100k-a-week Lloris should probably be praised for his professionalism over his Tottenham exit.

And although the decision may be mutual, the former captain seemingly has not begrudged Ange Postecoglou starting his tenure with a new keeper.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Lloris has been a stalwart for Spurs in recent years and has seen many managers come and go.

But fans will probably agree that significant changes were needed at the club this summer to provide fresh optimism.

Postecoglou’s start at the club has been full of energy despite the departures of Harry Kane and the probable one of Hugo Lloris.

Two huge leaders, but the squad looks unfazed.

Surely all parties will be hoping for a successful resolution in these fresh Lazio talks and Lloris may then finally part ways with Tottenham.

He may not have won trophies with Spurs, but Lloris will surely be a fond part of the club’s history.