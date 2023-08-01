Arsenal are battling Lazio for Djibril Sow but it looks like the Gunners could be given a clear path as the European club are not pleased.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the midfielder recently. So far, they have not made a bid, but they are apparently weighing up whether they should.

Now, reports from gazzetta.it have shared that Lazio are interested in the midfielder and have had a bid of around £13million accepted.

Despite this, the player is unsure on the move, and his attitude has annoyed Lazio. They may now apparently look elsewhere.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal could be given advantage in pursuit of Sow

It looks like Arsenal are showing no signs of stopping this summer transfer window. They have already signed three top players but are showing no signs of stopping.

Sow would be a solid signing for the club. The central midfielder would add some top defensive qualities to the club and also help them add some squad depth to the club.

With the Gunners back in the Champions League and wanting to battle for the Premier League title, they will want to make sure that they can compete well in both.

They may even want to try and win a domestic cup this campaign. Due to this, it is massively important that they have good squad depth.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

It is a very exciting time to be an Arsenal fan. If they are able to add a couple more signings to the squad before the season starts then they can definitely be involved in the title battle.

Teams around them are strengthening so they need to make sure they can compete with them next season and deal with other competitions.