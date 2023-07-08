Inter Milan have reportedly accelerated talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris this summer to replace Andre Onana in goal.

The Cameroonian, who had a solid campaign for the Nerazzurri last season, is all set to leave the club, with Manchester United reportedly close to sealing the deal. Fabrizio Romano claimed on CaughtOffside that the move can be completed for £47 million.

Inter will need to sign a replacement for Onana if he leaves, and FootMercato claim Lloris is the man they want.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Inter Milan accelerate talks to sign Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris is widely expected to leave Tottenham after over a decade at the club.

The Frenchman, branded as ‘fantastic’ by Mauricio Pochettino (Guardian), was among the best goalkeepers in the country during his prime, but his level has dropped over the last few years. That is understandable as he’s 36 now and playing out from the back isn’t his biggest strength.

Tottenham have brought in Guglielmo Vicario to be their new number one, and the door is open for Lloris to find himself a new club.

The World Cup winner has been linked with plenty of sides over the last few weeks, but the report claims Inter Milan are really pushing to sign him.

The Champions League finalists think Lloris’ file is a very interesting one and they can get him this summer without having to pay a large amount of money.

The report adds that ‘discussions have accelerated in recent hours’ for Lloris, and they could well get him.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

This makes a lot of sense for all parties.

Tottenham want to get rid of Lloris, the player himself wants to leave, and in Inter Milan, he has the opportunity to continue his career at a Champions League club.

This is arguably the best-case scenario for the Frenchman, but a move back home to France or all the way to Saudi Arabia for a big payday is still on the cards as well.

It will be interesting to see where Lloris will end up if he leaves Tottenham this summer.