Christian Falk says Arsenal are definitely keen on Ridle Baku











Both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the impressive German international defender, Ridle Baku, this summer.

The 25-year-old Wolfsburg right-back has had another impressive season in the Bundesliga. That form has meant interest from others, with Arsenal among the clubs really keen.

Baku, who can play right-back, wing-back, or even further forward as a winger if needed, has been capped four times by Germany thanks to his form with Wolfsburg.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

And according to German football expert and journalist Christian Falk, Arsenal have indeed made a call about trying to sign Baku.

“Ridle Baku of Wolfsburg got the call from Arsenal. The Gunners are interested in the German player who can play right-back and right-wing. But they’re not alone in their interest, as Chelsea made a call themselves during the winter window. Villarreal also want to make a bid this summer,” Falk wrote in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

Praised as a player who is capable of getting in behind and delivering ‘dangerous‘ crosses into the mix, Baku would certainly give both Arsenal and Chelsea a fresh option.

The Blues and the Gunners are believed to be keen on adding at full-back this summer. Baku, then, could well be the ideal player to move for.

TBR’s View: Baku looks a talent

The German national team has produced some excellent players in recent years and Baku is another one of high quality.

The 25-year-old definitely has all the attributes that make modern full-backs top quality. He gets up and down the wing well and at times, looks more like an attacker than a defender.

For Arsenal and Chelsea, landing someone like Baku seems logical. Both clubs do have options at full-back but it’s about building and improving. Baku certainly does that at Arsenal. The Gunners do have Ben White playing well at the moment in the position. But adding someone like Baku is what Arteta needs to do really.