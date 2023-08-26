Chris Wilder names the three Arsenal players who could be captain instead of Martin Odegaard

Being captain of Arsenal is a huge honour and current skipper Martin Odegaard is very much doing things his own way.

In days gone by, we’ve seen the likes of Adams and Vieira dominate in different ways as Arsenal captain.

Now, Odegaard does things a bit differently. The Norwegian very much goes about his business quietly, with his performances on the field normally doing the talking.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal are a young team and Odegaard a young captain.

And speaking to the BBC earlier today, former Sheffield United gaffer Chris Wilder believes that Arsenal now have plenty of people who can step in as skipper if needed, including three individuals he named.

“If Odegaard is ever out, Arsenal have seven or eight captains in that team,” Wilder said.

“Ramsdale could captain from goalkeeper, for me not an ideal position for a captain. You’ve also got Declan Rice and even Bukayo Saka who has excelled in his performances in recent years.”

Wilder, of course, is very familiar with Ramsdale having had him at Sheffield United the season the Blades went down.

However, with David Raya now in the squad, it remains to be seen whether Ramsdale will even still be number one, never mind skipper.

Arsenal will need their leaders

The Gunners drifted away from the title race last season and a lot of people put that down to the fact that they lacked a bit of character in key moments.

Arsenal need to make sure that last season was a one off on that front. Wilder is right in that the likes of Rice and Ramsdale would be able to step up if needed.

But regardless of who has the armband on, these Arsenal players need to show they have the mettle to win games when things get tough.