Chris Waddle hails ‘powerful’ Newcastle star in historic rout of PSG

Newcastle United delivered one of the best nights for their fans in the history of the club on Wednesday night.

The Magpies hosted Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park in the Champions League and demolished them in a 4-1 win.

Newcastle boyhood fan Dan Burn was one of the scorers, doubling the Magpies’ lead in the 39th minute with a towering header.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The effort crossed the line before being cleared and, after a bit of a wait, VAR correctly ruled in favour of the Magpies.

Newcastle legend Chris Waddle, commentating on the game on BBC Radio 5 Live, loved what he saw from the £55,000-a-week (Spotrac) powerhouse.

“I think they were looking at a handball in the first one,” he said, via the BBC Sport website.

“He is not offside but Dan Burn’s header is so powerful.

“Donnarumma has made two or three good saves here but he couldn’t keep that out.”

Burn was not the only local lad to get on the scoresheet. Sean Longstaff netted Newcastle’s third in the 50th minute.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Gianluigi Donnarumma could only palm out Alexander Isak’s effort.

Lucas Hernandez’s 56th-minute effort threatened a comeback, but ultimately it proved a mere consolation for the Parisians.

Fabian Schar added the cherry on top with a superb effort from outside the box, curling home from Jacob Murphy’s neat layoff.

What an iconic night for Newcastle, one the Toon Army will never forget. The good times are well and truly here.