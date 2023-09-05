Chris Sutton thinks people are getting far too excited about 24-year-old Arsenal man

Chris Sutton has suggested that people are already getting carried away about Arsenal star Declan Rice.

Sutton was speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast after a brilliant 3-1 win over Manchester United for the Gunners.

The match was hanging in the balance in the final moments when Arsenal won a late corner.

Bukayo Saka’s deep cross evaded everyone in the box except for Declan Rice.

He took a touch off the top of his chest before firing past Andre Onana and sending the Emirates wild.

Although Gabriel Jesus made sure of the result with the final meaningful kick of the game, it was Rice’s goal that ultimately decided the tie.

Declan Rice has settled into life at Arsenal brilliantly, but Chris Sutton believes people are getting too excited too quickly.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s only made five competitive appearances for his new club so far, but the early signs suggest he can live up to his £105m price tag.

Rice has revolutionised Arsenal’s midfield, allowing Mikel Arteta to play Thomas Partey at right-back before his injury.

The England international has been told he needs to ‘grab the game’ more by Stuart Pearce and performances like Sunday will go some way to proving that.

Sutton thinks people are getting carried away with Arsenal star Rice

Talking about the result on Sunday, Sutton said: “In terms of their performance I think they have lift off, I think we’re getting a bit carried away with Declan Rice.

“Yes he scored, but it was a deflected effort wasn’t it?

“They count of course but it’s been made out that it was a worldie from Declan Rice when it was anything but.

“It was an important goal but it was a deflection, I mean a big goal for Arsenal but let’s not get carried away with it.

“Arsenal beat a poor Manchester United team and we’re all getting over-excited.”

Arsenal fans will almost unanimously disagree with Sutton that people are getting carried away about Declan Rice.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He’s been fantastic this season, immediately adapting to Mikel Arteta’s system.

Although Kai Havertz’s performances have been criticised, the pair’s work-rate has made up for the exit of Granit Xhaka thus far.

Rice will want to contribute more going forward and opening his account at the weekend will give him confidence that he can add more goals to his game.

During pre-season, he also linked up really well with Gabriel Martinelli when played in a more advanced role.

Arteta will be pleased that Rice has the versatility to play across the midfield.