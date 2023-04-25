Chris Sutton thinks Javi Gracia has to start Wilfried Gnonto, he could anger fans if not











Chris Sutton has said that Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has to start Wilfried Gnonto tonight to avoid angering the fans.

Sutton was speaking on the Monday Night Club ahead of another massive game for Leeds.

After three defeats on the bounce, fellow strugglers Leicester City visit Elland Road today.

Both sides sit just above the relegation zone, with Leeds a point ahead of the Foxes.

However, new manager Dean Smith has just got his first win under his belt, defeating Wolves 2-1 on Saturday.

It dragged them out of the relegation zone, as Leeds continue to slip down the table.

Javi Gracia hasn’t enjoyed the new manager bounce he would have liked since his arrival at the end of February.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

He’s struggled to get his side scoring, while their defensive performances have been atrocious.

One player Sutton thinks Gracia has to call upon tonight is Wilfried Gnonto.

The £4m forward has surprised many after signing from Swiss side FC Zurich last summer.

Even Jesse Marsch didn’t expect him to make such an impact when he arrived at Elland Road.

Sutton says Gracia must start Gnonto

Asked about Leeds’s current struggles, Sutton said: “The goalkeeper’s not playing well, I think [Javi] Gracia’s under pressure to make a decision, whether he should bring [Joel] Robles in.

“And [Wilfried] Gnonto, who I think we’d all agree is one of Leeds most talented players, for whatever reason, can’t get a game.

“So, what does this mean? It means that there’ll be grumbling within the stadium if Gnonto isn’t playing, if Meslier starts, and this will put more pressure on the players on the pitch and the manager.”

Gnonto’s only scored twice in the league this season, and provided three assists.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

While that may not seem like a great return, the problems he’s consistently caused opposition full-backs can’t be underestimated.

He’s also laying on plenty of chances for forwards who just aren’t scoring this season.

Sutton’s claim that Gnonto is one of Gracia’s most talented players is hard to argue against.

There’s a reason the 19-year-old has already won 10 senior caps for Italy.

Gnonto will be hoping he doesn’t go from scoring in the Europa League at the start of the campaign, to playing in the Championship next season.

