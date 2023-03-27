Chris Sutton thinks Arsenal player is the best in the world in his position











Chris Sutton believes that Bukayo Saka may be the best right winger in the world right now given his form for Arsenal and England this season.

Saka has been the talisman for the Gunners during their Premier League title push. And he scored one and set up another as England beat Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

And that has left Sutton telling Mail Plus that he now believes that the best right-sided forward in the world at present is indeed Bukayo Saka.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Saka is only 21. And the Premier League is the home of so many outstanding players in that position. Obviously, Mo Salah has been unbelievable since his move to Anfield. Meanwhile, few have achieved more than Riyad Mahrez.

Sutton thinks Saka is the best right winger in the world

Manchester United spent £85 million to sign Antony in the summer. But Sutton believes that it is the Arsenal man who is setting the standard in that position this season.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

“Saka is winning the battle on the right. Salah has not been the same footballing force for Liverpool this season,” he told Mail Plus.

“Mahrez is incredibly talented for Man City but I would rank Saka ahead of him. And I won’t be taking any suggestions of Antony seriously — the United man probably has Saka posters hanging on his bedroom wall.”

The numbers definitely back up the idea that Saka is the best right-sided forward in the Premier League. Certainly, this season, he has been on another level.

The 21-year-old became the first player in the league to reach double figures for goals and assists.

Salah is not too far behind with 11 goals and seven assists. But Mahrez has five goals and four assists. And Antony has just three goals in the top-flight since making the huge summer switch from Ajax to Old Trafford.

It also cannot be overlooked that Saka is the youngest of the quartet Sutton mentioned. He does not turn 22 until much later this year.

That is a frightening thought given the level he is already playing at.

Certainly, there seems a very good chance that Saka will break a lot of records before he sees the other side of his peak.