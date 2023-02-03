Chris Sutton thinks Arsenal missed out on signing an 'incredibly quick' player in January











BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has paid tribute to Mykhaylo Mudryk after Arsenal missed out on signing him last month.

Mudryk of course ended up at Chelsea, amid a hugely ambitious window of spending, topped off with the British record purchase of Enzo Fernandez.

The winger was clearly a top target for Arsenal, who tried to carefully negotiate for him and had an upper limit they were willing to pay.

Sutton has been impressed by Mudryk, and also commented on the move which took Jorginho across London from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Sutton on Mudryk

He said: “Jorginho started their last game, against Liverpool on 21 January, and he has now joined Arsenal.

“Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher were also in the team at Anfield and they were linked with moves away – especially Ziyech, who thought he was on his way to Paris St-Germain. Surely he won’t be involved?

“There are so many questions and there is simply no way Blues boss Graham Potter can know what his best team is now.

“I do like the look of Mykhailo Mudryk, who is incredibly quick, but selling Jorginho is very odd, even with his contract running out in the summer.”

Mudryk was clearly keen to join Arsenal and had made his admiration for the club and Mikel Arteta very clear indeed before Chelsea came in with their huge bid.

That adds another interesting dynamic to the move, as Graham Potter tries to form a cohesive team from an eventful transfer window.

Arsenal fans will not rue missing out on Mudryk if Leandro Trossard can help them win the title, but if Manchester City overhaul them, there may be some wondering what might have been.