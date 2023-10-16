Chris Sutton tells £42m Tottenham target it’s time to move to another club

Kalvin Phillips is likely to be a player who gets linked with a number of clubs in the January transfer window in a few months.

Phillips is once again failing to have much of an impact on things at Manchester City and recent reports have suggested Tottenham are among the teams keen on him. The former Leeds man is still getting picked for England but will know that ahead of Euro 2024, he will need to be playing.

And speaking on the Daily Mail’s It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, former PL striker Chris Sutton has told Phillips he needs to look for a move.

Chris Sutton says Kalvin Phillips should leave Manchester City

Speaking on The Mail’s pod, Sutton made the observation on Phillips and suggested the time has come for him to move on.

“It hasn’t happened to Kalvin Phillips in one and a bit seasons and he actually probably needs to go elsewhere,” Sutton said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

A move best for everyone

You do have to admire the fight and grit shown from Phillips to want to stay and fight for his place at Man City. Of course, he is probably on a very nice contract too, so that will be helping.

But you do feel now he has to be looking to move on. Phillips just isn’t playing and in order to get in that Euros squad and be able to contribute, he has to be playing some minutes at least.

We all know Kalvin Phillips is a good player – he did cost £42m after all – and on his day, one of the best holding midfielders in the league.

But working under Pep, although it will have improved him somewhat, he’s now suffering in terms of that lack of game time.

With clubs like Spurs, Newcastle and more all keen on Phillips, he won’t be short of options either. January, then, will be a key time for him and his career.