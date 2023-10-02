Chris Sutton suggests reasons why Rangers have moved to sack Michael Beale

Michael Beale has left Glasgow Rangers after a dismal start to the new season and the Ibrox outfit are now looking for another new manager.

The Gers have seen both Gio van Bronckhorst and now Beale fail since Steven Gerrard left. It means Rangers are now third in the Scottish Premiership and struggling.

And speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, Chris Sutton has slammed Beale for some of his approach.

Chris Sutton criticises Michael Beale after he leaves Rangers

Speaking about Beale at length on the podcast, Sutton pulled no punches in suggesting why the Rangers board might have made the move to bin the former QPR man.

“He talked too much. He did. The most important currency in Glasgow is winning but the Glasgow goldfish bowl swallowed him up,” Sutton said.

“He went in, he was bullish, he tried to appease the Rangers fans with all the talk of culture – I didn’t like the way, he seemed to be taking great credit for that league title success. They thought he was the coach and the brains behind the operation and we were getting this Mourinho type figure up there. He got away with things last season because it wasn’t his team and I think you need longer than seven games to judge players, in fairness to him, but the fact they have made the call, the Rangers board, tells you they don’t trust him.”

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Credit gone

Beale went into Rangers with a heap of credit in the bank after, as Sutton says, helping Steven Gerrard in bringing the title back to Ibrox.

However, he has met his downfall here and it does seem very much like he was a fish out of water in the role as manager.

Beale now faces a bit of a task in getting his credit back as a manager. There’s no way he’s going to get a job the size of Rangers in the immediate future anyway.

Beale, then, might well find he needs to head back into the coaching game before going in full tilt again.

Sutton’s comments paint a drab picture here and it’s little wonder, if what he’s saying is right, that the Gers board acted.