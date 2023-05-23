Chris Sutton suggests Andrea Radrizzani has done something ‘ridiculous’ at Leeds











Chris Sutton has suggested that Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani’s decision to hire Sam Allardyce was a ‘ridiculous’ gamble’.

Leeds face an uphill battle to retain their Premier League status following a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday.

The Whites have picked up just one point from three games since Allardyce replaced Javi Gracia earlier this month.

It leaves them needing a win against Tottenham at Elland Road on Sunday to be in with a chance of avoiding the drop.

Now, Chris Sutton has criticised Leeds for giving Allardyce just four games to keep them in the Premier League and told BBC Radio 5 Live that he feels they ‘panicked’.

Sutton on Allardyce appointment

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Sutton suggested that Allardyce hasn’t been given enough time to keep Leeds out of trouble.

“The gamble on Allardyce was so late it was a ridiculous gamble,” he said. “Four games left to bring a manager and they are now launching long throws into the box. I know they scored, but it’s decidedly odd.

“When you look at Gracia’s record and, yes, I know the wheels came off at the end, but 11 points from 11 games wasn’t a disaster. They just panicked.

“They should have brought Allardyce in earlier, they didn’t. And they have gambled massively and it looks like it’s the wrong gamble.

“But, you know what, I think they have a chance of beating Tottenham at the weekend because I think Tottenham have been pretty hopeless under Ryan Mason.”

It’s hard to disagree with Sutton and many Leeds fans have been left frustrated by the way the club has been run this season.

The Whites back Jesse Marsch in the January window and proceeded to sack him just days after it closed. And it seems that replacing Gracia with just four games left to spare is going to backfire too.

Leeds could still avoid the drop on Sunday in the event that results elsewhere go their way.

But they are relying on both Everton and Leicester to slip up, while they will have to beat Tottenham.

Spurs aren’t exactly enjoying the best run of form under Ryan Mason though and Leeds will probably fancy themselves on Sunday.

